Commonwealth Games 2018: Ashwini-Satwik shuttle into Round of 32

The Indian mixed doubles duo of Ashwini Ponnappa and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy thrashed Guernsey’s Stuart Hardy and Chloe Le Tissier 2-0 to advance to the Round of 32 here yesterday.

High on confidence after clinching the gold in the mixed team event here on Monday, Ashwini and Satwik needed just 20 minutes to brush past the Guernsey duo 21-9, 21-5 in straight games.

