Commonwealth Games 2018: Deepak Lather claims bronze, becomes youngest Indian weightlifter

Riding on some luck and loads of exuberance, teenager Deepak Lather yesterday became the youngest Indian weightlifter to claim a Commonwealth Games medal, picking up the bronze in the men's 69kg category



India's Deepak Lather with his bronze medal yesterday. Pic/PTI

Riding on some luck and loads of exuberance, teenager Deepak Lather yesterday became the youngest Indian weightlifter to claim a Commonwealth Games medal, picking up the bronze in the men's 69kg category. Lather, 18, from Haryana lifted a total of 295kg (136kg+159kg) to finish third after his nearest rival, Vaipava Ioane of Samoa, fouled his last two lifts to finish with a total of 292kg (125kg+167kg). "I was just sitting inside and hoping he would fail his attempt.

I know it's bad to wish ill for someone but I couldn't help it," Lather said breaking into laughter after the medal ceremony. "I was just hoping he would drop the bar, luckily he did. He had beaten me in the Commonwealth championships, I had got a bronze there after losing by just a kilogram to him. I don't know why he went for 175kg in his final lift, maybe he wanted gold," he added. Lather, competing in his maiden Commonwealth Games, holds the distinction of being the youngest to hold the national record as well.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever