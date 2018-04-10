Commonwealth Games 2018: I had the belief, says gold medal winner Jitu Rai

India's 10m air pistol gold medal-winning shooter Jitu Rai says he was confident of a strong comeback after finishing fourth in qualifying round



Indian shooter Jitu Rai poses with his gold medal in Gold Coast, Australia yesterday. Pic/PTI

Jitu Rai says he believed unflinchingly, unquestionably in his ability to stage a comeback and win the men's 10m air pistol gold after a rather average qualifying outing in the 21st Commonwealth Games here yesterday.

Games record for Jitu

The World Championship silver medallist Rai shattered the Games record in the finals with a score of shot 235.1 to comfortably finish on top with compatriot Om Prakash Mitharval giving him company on the podium with a bronze medal.



India's Om Prakash Mitharval with his bronze medal. Pic/AFP

"Frankly speaking, my qualification score was not very good, but I had 100 per cent faith in my ability that I can do it, because I have done well in the finals and won many medals in the past. My belief was unflinching," said Rai, who was placed fourth in the qualifiers with the score of 570.

"Two-three low scores pulled me down but then my belief helped me. That makes me really happy. So, I was confident of covering it in the finals and I never back off. So again, I am reaping the rewards of all the hard word work I have put in during training."

Bronze for Om Prakash

Rai's less fancied compatriot Om Prakash shattered the qualification record with a 584 but could not match the senior pro in the decisive stage. He eventually finished with the bronze after aggregating 214.3 in the eight-man finals.

