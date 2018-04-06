Commonwealth Games 2018: Mighty Mirabai Chanu opens India's gold account

In a remarkable performance, Chanu, 23, smashed the Commonwealth and the Games record in snatch, pulling off clean lifts in all her three attempts (80kg, 84kg and 86kg)



Saikhom Mirabai Chanu poses with her gold medal

World champion weightlifter Saikhom Mirabai Chanu (48 kg) went on a record-smashing spree, claiming three of them in a power-packed performance, to secure India's first gold medal at the 21st Commonwealth Games yesterday.

In a remarkable performance, Chanu, 23, smashed the Commonwealth and the Games record in snatch, pulling off clean lifts in all her three attempts (80kg, 84kg and 86kg). She then lifted more than double her body weight (103kg, 107kg and 110kg) in three successful attempts to claim the clean and jerk as well as the overall Games record. The showing helped her better the silver she had won in the 2014 Glasgow CWG.

"I was not expecting to break records but I certainly wanted to break them when I came here. I can't put in words how it feels right now," an exhausted but jubilant Chanu said. "I can only say that I have worked really hard to achieve this. I am very happy. This is my second CWG medal, it is such a good feeling," she added.

The Indian ended with a total lift of 196kg (86kg+110kg), earning a massive applause from the fans at the Carrara Sports and Leisure Centre. Chanu's previous best was a total lift of 194kg (snatch 85kg and 109kg in clean and jerk) achieved in the World Championships a few months ago. The silver in the event went to Mauritian Marie Ranaivosova (76kg+94kg), while the bronze was taken by Sri Lanka's Dinusha Gomes (70kg+85kg).

(PTI)

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates