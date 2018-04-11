Commonwealth Games 2018: Para-powerlifter Sachin Chaudhary wins bronze

In a 10-man final, Chaudhary finished with a combined effort of 181 kg at the Carrara Sports Arena 1 to bag the bronze



Representational Image

Para-powerlifter Sachin Chaudhary won India's first medal in Para-sports at the Commonwealth Games, claiming a bronze medal in the men's heavyweight final, here yesterday.

In a 10-man final, Chaudhary finished with a combined effort of 181 kg at the Carrara Sports Arena 1 to bag the bronze. Nigeria's Abdulazeez Ibrahim won the gold while Malaysia's Yee Khie Jong won silver.

