Commonwealth Games 2018: Vaishnavi sixth in 50m para freestyle final

Vaishnavi clocked a timing of 42.03 seconds to finish sixth out of seven swimmers in the final at the Optus Aquatic Centre here



Representational Image

Indian para swimmer Vaishnavi Vinod Jagtap finished sixth in the final of women's S8 50 metre freestyle yesterday. Vaishnavi clocked a timing of 42.03 seconds to finish sixth out of seven swimmers in the final at the Optus Aquatic Centre here.

Australia's Lakeisha Patterson won the final, registering 30.14 seconds while Silver went to Morgan Bird of Canada with a timing of 32.03.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever