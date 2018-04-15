Commonwealth Games: Boxers pack a punch with best ever CWG medal haul

India will be going back with nine boxing medals from the current edition, two more than their previous best at the 2010 Delhi Games.



Vikas Krishan (right) fights Cameroon's Wilfried Ntsengue during their 75kg final bout on Saturday. Pic/AFP

Indian men boxers joined the gold quest through Gaurav Solanki (52kg) and Vikas Krishan (75kg) as the team rejoiced its best ever medal haul at the Commonwealth Games on Saturday.

Settling for silver medals were Amit Panghal (49kg), Manish Kaushik (60kg) and Satish Kumar (+91kg) after losing closely-contested bouts there. India will be going back with nine boxing medals from the current edition, two more than their previous best at the 2010 Delhi Games. Earlier Mohammed Husammuddin (56kg), Naman Tanwar (91kg) and Manoj Kumar (69kg) had settled for bronze medals after semifinal losses.

Vikas won by a 5:0 unanimous verdict against Wilfried Ntsengue in a close contest which saw both the boxers claiming to have won the bout before the referee's verdict.

It was Vikas' first medal at the CWG. Each of the five judges awarded 30-27, 29-28, 29-28, 30-27 and 29-28 points in favour of Vikas at the end of all three rounds. "It's been a pleasure and honour to represent my country in these events. My father and mother have helped me the most so this gold medal is for them," said Vikas, who plans to turn professional by the end of this year.

