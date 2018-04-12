Commonwealth Games: Bronze for Om Mitharval, but Jitu Rai falters

Indian shooter Om Mitharval took the bronze medal in the men's 50-metre Pistol event at the 21st Commonwealth Games



Om Mitharval

Indian shooter Om Mitharval took the bronze medal in the men's 50-metre Pistol event at the 21st Commonwealth Games. Om registered a score of 201.1 in the final. Daniel Repacholi of Australia took the gold with a new CWG record of 227.2. Shakil Ahmed of Bangladesh took silver with 220.5.

Defending champion Jitu Rai, the other Indian in the fray, had a disappointing outing. The reigning Asian Games champion registered a decidedly below par 105 to finish at the bottom of the eight-man final. Om had a good start in the final, scoring 111.3 after the first round in Stage 2 to take the second spot behind Swee Hon Lim.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever