Commonwealth Games: India scrape past Wales 4-3

Sunil Sowmarpet (C) of India celebrates scoring a goal during the men's field hockey match between India and Wales at the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games on April 8, 2018. Pic/AFP

SV Sunil's oodles of experience came in handy as his 59th minute strike enabled India to pip a gritty Wales 4-3 in their second pool B encounter at the Commonwealth Games, here yesterday.

Unlike the drawn game against Pakistan, the Indian defence held their nerves during the final minute to log home full points. The other scorers for India were Dilpreet Singh (16th), Mandeep Singh (28th) and Harmanpreet Singh (57th).

For Wales, Gareth Furlong scored a hat-trick to snatch India's lead on three occasions (17th, 45th and 58th).

