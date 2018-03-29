Commonwealth Games: India will win gold in many events, says Saina Nehwal

Memories of 2010 Commonwealth Games (CWG) gold are still fresh in Saina Nehwal's mind as she embarks on a quest to regain the title at the Gold Coast next month



Eight summers ago, Saina, then 20, won the gold on the final day to not only become the first Indian woman to achieve the feat, but also take the country to the second position.

"India was second in overall medal tally in 2010. On the last day we were on 99 medals and Indian hockey (men) and badminton singles were left. I won gold and in hockey we were runners up," recalled Saina. "I wasso happy to be on the podium with the tri-colour that I can never forget it."

It has been an interesting journey for Saina since her debut at the 2006 CWG. This time, Saina has no doubt they would do well. "Certainly we will be winners in most of the events, looking at our strength of team events as well as individual events in badminton," she said.

