Commonwealth Games: Indian men's hockey team scores last minutes to win

It was tussle to the top spot in Pool 'B' and the two teams lived up to the billing with entertaining hockey, pushing each other hooter-to-hooter



Indian players celebrate a goal against England in a Pool 'B' match in Gold Coast yesterday. Pic/AFP

The Indian men's hockey team scored two goals in the final three minutes to overcome England 4-3 in a thrilling match to top Pool 'B' and enter the semi-finals of the Commonwealth Games. Manpreet Singh (32nd), Rupinder Pal Singh (51st), Varun Kumar (58th) and Mandeep Singh (59th) scored for India while England got their goals from David Condon (17th minute), Liam Ansell (52nd) and Sam Ward (56th).

It was tussle to the top spot in Pool 'B' and the two teams lived up to the billing with entertaining hockey, pushing each other hooter-to-hooter. India's final league game also decided their semi-final opponents. They will take on New Zealand while England will face defending champions Australia.

