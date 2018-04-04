Commonwealth Games: IOA allows access for Saina Nehwal's father after pull-out threat

The 2010 Commonwealth Games gold medallist wrote a letter to a senior IOA office-bearer currently in Gold Coast where she had said that if her father's name is not cleared as "an official"



The Indian Olympic Association was yesterday forced to get an official accreditation for Saina Nehwal's father Harvir Singh after the star shuttler in an angry missive had threatened to pull out of the Commonwealth Games. The 2010 Commonwealth Games gold medallist wrote a letter to a senior IOA office-bearer currently in Gold Coast where she had said that if her father's name is not cleared as "an official", she will not take part in the quadrennial extravaganza.

"I messaged you and tried to call you but you did not pick up the call, but there is so much issue going on with my father...if his accreditation is not cleared as an official I am not going to play the matches (sic)," Saina wrote in her letter addressed to the IOA. An official in the IOA confirmed that Saina Nehwal had indeed written a letter. "It's our duty to help the sportspersons. They should focus on winning medals. Yes, Saina had written to a senior official. But we don't want to make an issue out of it. As it is, we have solved her problem. We wouldn't like to comment on the tone and tenor of the letter," a senior IOA official said.

