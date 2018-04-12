Commonwealth Games: Mary, Gaurav, Vikas advance; Sarita out

MC Mary Kom stormed into the final, even as Sarita Devi and Pinki Rani crashed out of the Commonwealth Games



L Sarita Devi

Indian boxers Gaurav Solanki, Vikas Krishan Yadav and Manish Kaushik entered the semi-finals while MC Mary Kom stormed into the final, even as Sarita Devi and Pinki Rani crashed out of the Commonwealth Games. Gaurav defeated Charles Keama of Papua New Guinea in a unanimous 5:0 verdict in the quarter-finals of the men's flyweight (52kg) category while Vikas coasted to an easy win over Benny Muziyo of Zambia in the 75kg category. Manish also advanced, defeating Calum French of England in 60kg. In women's category, veteran Indian star MC Mary Kom defeated Anusha Dilruksh of Sri Lanka.

However, L Sarita Devi — another star boxer in the Indian women's squad — fell short in the 60kg category, going down to Australia's Anja Stridsman in the quarter-finals. Later in the day, Pinki Rani lost 2-3 to Lisa Whiteside of England in the women's 51kg category.

