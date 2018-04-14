Commonwealth Games: Naman, Manoj clinch bronze; five boxers to fight for gold

Asian Games medallists Vikas Krishan (75kg) and Satish Kumar (+91kg) were among the five Indian boxers who entered the finals yesterday



Boxer Manoj Kumar salutes the crowd after losing in the 69kg semis bout yesterday. Pic/AFP

Asian Games medallists Vikas Krishan (75kg) and Satish Kumar (+91kg) were among the five Indian boxers who entered the finals yesterday, while Naman Tanwar (91kg), Manoj Kumar (69kg) and Mohammed Hussamuddin (56kg) settled for bronze medals in what is turning out to be India's best ever performance inside the ring at the Commonwealth Games.

Joining Vikas and Satish in the finals were Amit Panghal (49kg), Gaurav Solanki (52kg) and Manish Kaushik (60kg). Among the third-place finishers, Husammuddin lost 0-5 to Peter McGrail of England, Manoj was beaten by England's Pat McCormack, while the Naman bowed out to local favourite Jason Whateley in an exciting contest to sign off with the biggest medal of his nascent career so far.

