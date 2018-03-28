Commonwealth Games: Nothing less than gold will do, says hockey captain Manpreet

With CWG being the first of the many major tournaments this year, both India's men's and women's teams are looking to set the momentum for the rest of the year



Manpreet Singh

Indian men's hockey team captain Manpreet Singh expects nothing less than a gold medal as the team departed yesterday for the Gold Coast, where the 2018 Commonwealth Games (CWG) will take place from April 4.

With CWG being the first of the many major tournaments this year, both India's men's and women's teams are looking to set the momentum for the rest of the year. "We are looking at nothing less than a gold medal at the CWG. We have lost two consecutive finals in the previous editions to Australia but this time we want to aim for a better colour of medal," Manpreet, 25, said.

"The team went through an intense preparation camp with focus on specific areas that required improvement. Now it will be all about executing the plans we have against each team to perfection and remain consistent throughout the tournament."

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever