Commonwealth Games: SA's Caster Semenya clinches gold with 1,500m CWG record

Semenya, who has elevated levels of male sex hormones, made her move on the last lap, overtaking Kenya's Beatrice Chepkoech on the final bend and accelerating away to win in 4min 0.71sec



SA's Caster Semenya celebrates after winning gold. Pic/AFP

Caster Semenya smashed Zola Budd's long-standing South African 1,500 metres record at the Commonwealth Games yesterday as her dominance on the track continued to be dogged by controversy off it.

Semenya, who has elevated levels of male sex hormones, made her move on the last lap, overtaking Kenya's Beatrice Chepkoech on the final bend and accelerating away to win in 4min 0.71sec. The victory by more than two seconds sliced 1.1sec off Budd's 1984 record and earned Semenya her first Commonwealth medal.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever