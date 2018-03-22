Commonwealth Games: Sports Ministry bans free rides for officials, athletes' family

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has forwarded a list of 222 athletes and 106 officials, including 57 coaches, 19 managers and 41 others, for the Gold Coast event



Wary of controversy, the Sports ministry will not allow family members of any athlete to travel with the Indian contingent for the Commonwealth Games and will also put a stop to officials' "fun rides".

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has forwarded a list of 222 athletes and 106 officials, including 57 coaches, 19 managers and 41 others, for the Gold Coast event.

Sports minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore is yet to clear the list and it is learnt that ministry is reviewing the list of 41 other officials. "The Ministry will take a decision on the contingent in a couple of days but we have been instructed to strictly review the number of officials while keeping the focus on players. Officials won't be able to stay in the Games village or enter the sporting arena," an official in the ministry said.

"We are examining the other category which includes 41 officials and it is likely to be reduced by half. There have been complaints that officials go on free fun rides but it won't happen this time. We will try to ensure that the player-official ratio is kept," he added. The official also said that it does not mean that government is cutting down support to the athletes as ministry has sanctioned 10 extra coaches.

