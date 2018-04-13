Commonwealth Games: Tejaswini shoots gold, Anjum settles for silver

Tejaswini registered a new Games record 457.9 points to take top honours, while Anjum scored 455.7



Tejaswini Sawant and Anjum Moudgil (left) hug each other after winning gold and silver respectively. Pic/AFP

India's female rifle shooters Tejaswini Sawant and Anjum Moudgil clinched gold and silver respectively in the Women's 50m Rifle 3 Positions at the 21st Commonwealth Games (CWG) here yesterday.

Tejaswini registered a new Games record 457.9 points to take top honours, while Anjum scored 455.7. Seonaid McIntosh of Scotland took bronze with 444.6. Earlir, Anjum clinched the top spot in the qualification standings with a CWG record of 589 points. Tejaswini qualified at the third position with a score of 582. Singapore's Martina Lindsay Veloso was second on the qualification ladder with 584 points.

