Communication key to Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen's successful marriage
Tom Brady revealed that the couple has a communication process which keeps their relationship strong.
NFL star Tom Brady believes clear communication with model wife Gisele Bundchen has been the key to their decade-long successful marriage. Bardy, 42, and Bundchen, 39, have been married since 2009 and have and two children—Benny, nine, and Vivian, six. The New England Patriots quarterback also has a son Jack, 12, with actress Bridget Moynahan.
Speaking on the E! Network's show, In the Room, Brady revealed that the couple have a communication process which keeps their relationship strong. "We use a term in our house: CCC. Clear, current communication," Brady said.
"Clear, like, 'This is exactly how I'm feeling.' And current, not like, 'This happened six months ago, and you communicate about it. I think that's helped us a lot," he added.
