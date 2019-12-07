MENU
Communication key to Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen's successful marriage

Updated: Dec 07, 2019, 07:45 IST | A correspondent | Mumbai

Tom Brady revealed that the couple has a communication process which keeps their relationship strong.

Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady
Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady

NFL star Tom Brady believes clear communication with model wife Gisele Bundchen has been the key to their decade-long successful marriage. Bardy, 42, and Bundchen, 39, have been married since 2009 and have and two children—Benny, nine, and Vivian, six. The New England Patriots quarterback also has a son Jack, 12, with actress Bridget Moynahan.

Speaking on the E! Network's show, In the Room, Brady revealed that the couple have a communication process which keeps their relationship strong. "We use a term in our house: CCC. Clear, current communication," Brady said.

"Clear, like, 'This is exactly how I'm feeling.' And current, not like, 'This happened six months ago, and you communicate about it. I think that's helped us a lot," he added.

