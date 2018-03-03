Communist Party of India-Marxist confident to win Tripura polls

Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) leader Brinda Karat on Saturday expressed confidence her party would win the win the Tripura Assembly Elections



Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) leader Brinda Karat on Saturday expressed confidence her party would win the win the Tripura Assembly Elections.

"We are very confident, let more rounds of counting complete, our leads are going to get much bigger," Brinda Karat told ANI.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its alliance Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT) is leading on 30 seats.

As per the latest trends released by Election Commission of India, the BJP is leading in 24 seats while IPFT is ahead in six seats.

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) is following with a lead on 17 seats.

Tripura went to polls on February 18 and recorded around 92 per cent voting.

The election in this northeastern state will decide the electoral fortunes of 292 candidates, including 23 women.

The BJP is eyeing to dethrone the Manik Sarkar-led CPI(M) government that has been in power in the state for 25 years.

The BJP has fielded candidates on 51 seats while its ally IPFT has fielded candidates for nine seats. Meanwhile, the CPI (M) has fielded 57 candidates.

Other parties contesting the elections are Congress Party, All India Trinamool Congress (TMC), Communist Party of India (CPI), the Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP), and the All India Forward Bloc (AIFB).

