Community involvement can do wonders for implementing schemes: Kiran Bedi

national

"This year is not just for voting, but for strengthening the Indian democracy. So vote for those who will be a strength to the nation and not for those who will drain us out", she said

Kiran Bedi

Puducherry: Lt Governor Kiran Bedi on Friday emphasised the importance of community involvement for implementation of schemes, saying that it could do wonders. In her message on the eve of the 70th Republic Day, the former IPS officer said the focus this year should be to ensure that every child is healthy and parents contribute to the health, growth, education and character building of children."

Bedi called upon officers to never forget their oaths. Officers should take the government to doorsteps of the people and also ensure that the money earmarked for the schemes is only spent for the right purpose, without being diverted, she said. Citing the Water Rich Puducherry programme as a "wonderful model" of community involvement, she said, "Community involvement can work wonders for implementing schemes".

Bedi also appealed to people to exercise franchise in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. "Do not not sell your votes or accept money," she said. "This year is not just for voting, but for strengthening the Indian democracy. So vote for those who will be a strength to the nation and not for those who will drain us out", she said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever