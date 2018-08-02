Commuter manhandled by Metro staff faces complaint

national

Representational picture

A regular commuter on the Versova-Andheri-Ghatkopar Metro line, Deepak Dubey, took to Twitter on Wednesday and sought the Mumbai Police's help to file a complaint against an official of the Mumbai Metro One Private Limited (MMOPL) for manhandling him at the Ghatkopar Metro station. In the tweet he also mentioned that while he tried to move ahead in a line at the security check, the Metro official caught him by his collar and pushed him aside.

Immediately after the incident he reported the matter to the PCR van at the spot, but the cops asked him to register a complaint with the Andheri police. He has also filed a complaint with the Reliance Metro Management, but hasn't received a response yet. Dubey said, "Once I get a response, I'll file a complaint with the Andheri police. Will certainly teach them a lesson."

An MMOPL spokesperson said, "We have filed a criminal complaint against a commuter, who jumped a ladies' queue and also misbehaved with the security staff when asked not to. Our network of CCTV cameras will assist the police with necessary inputs to ensure that the guilty is brought to book."

