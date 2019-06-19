Commuters can now ride without helmet in city and residential areas

national

Maharashtra CM, Devendra Fadnavis assures changes in rules over helmet issue in Pune during a meet with a delegation of MLAs led by BJP MLA, Madhuri Misal

Representational Pic

Citizens who are irked by the mandatory helmet drive started by Pune city police will now heave a sigh of relief as the Maharashtra Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis during a meet with a delegation of six MLAs from Pune constituency.

On Tuesday the six MLA led by BJP MLA, Madhuri Misal has offer surety to give directives to Pune police to allow people on two-wheelers to commute without helmets in the city and residential areas.

Madhuri Misal, MLA from Parvati assembly constituency requested the CM to show leniency towards two-wheeler motorists who are being harassed by the Pune traffic police for not wearing helmets.

Speaking on the issue with Mid-Day, MLA Madhuri Misal said, "The Pune police had issued orders to make helmets compulsory and those who do not wear a helmet to have their licenses confiscated and levy fines on them. More than that, the police would act very rudely with them."

She added, "Lots of people were unhappy with the decision and the behaviour of the police so considering that on Tuesday we met the Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis and took up the issue with him. The CM considered our demands and gave us assurances that he will direct the Pune police to be lenient and allow people in residential and city area to commute without a helmet."

Top five news stories of the day

The Dutch mystery: Did missing man's wife get him to sign restraining affidavit?

Sharmila Shinde had sensed her husband Avdhut would kill her in a foreign land, which made her so scared to shift to the Netherlands that she made him sign an affidavit solemnly declaring he won't harm or kill her, her friends and neighbours told mid-day. Meanwhile, mid-day has also obtained a call recording where Avdhut can be heard reassuring Sharmila he won’t murder her. (Read full story)

Zee TV producer died of drowning in Aarey pond, reveals primary report

The primary report on the cause of death of the senior producer at Zee TV, Sohan Chauhan on Sunday, has revealed drowning. His last rites were performed on Monday in the presence of his wife, brother and other relatives. The family has made no complaint, the police said. During the investigation, the cops from Aarey police station checked CCTV footage in which he was seen coming out of the lift around 3.45am on Sunday. He had a bottle of Thums Up in one hand. Instead of using the main gate to exit, he was seen going out from the back gate towards the pond in which he was found drowned. (Read full story)

Mumbai Crime: Rape case filed against CPI (M) leader's son at Oshiwara

The Oshiwara police have registered a case of rape and cheating against Binoy Kodiyeri, the son of CPI (M) state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan. The party is currently in power in Kerala. The accused has denied all allegations in a press statement in Kerala. (Read full story)

Mumbai: RPF plans to sweep LTT clean of errant auto, taxi drivers

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) has come up with a master plan to put an end to errant auto and taxi drivers fleecing commuters at the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT). The officers have written to the Regional Transport Office (RTO) seeking their help in executing the plan, which would be implemented on a war-footing. (Read full story)

Mumbai: BMC might use 'readymade' bridges to solve traffic crisis

To solve the traffic chaos following the closure of many bridges in the city, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is thinking of using pre-fabricated bridges. These can be installed within three months at the required spot. However, their cost and technicalities are yet to be explored by the BMC. (Read full story)

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates