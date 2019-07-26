Commuters notice bus driver is drunk, stop him from driving

national

Pune: Alert passengers travelling on a state transport bus from Pune to Usmanabad saved the day for many when they noticed a drunk man dressed in civil clothes driving their bus and immediately raised an alarm.

The incident took place around 9.50 pm on Wednesday at the Shivajinagar bus stop.

The police soon zeroed in on the driver and arrested Amol Vitthol Chole, 33, a resident of Tadiwala road. A case was registered with Shivajinagar police station after Jinasrao Shriram Oval, 57, of Sainiknagar, lodged a complaint.

Senior inspector B D Kopnar of Shivajinagar police station said, "Chole is an employee of the state transport department and was on his weekly off on Wednesday. He had planned to travel to Beed when he spotted a Shivshahi bus to Usmanabad. Its driver had stepped out to report to his duty in-charge at the depot while the conductor was waiting outside."

That's when Chole sat at the steering wheel. The passengers, however, noticed that he was drunk and dressed in civil clothes. They raised an alarm but he had begun driving by then. After driving for about 150 meters, the driver was confronted by a passenger. He then fled the spot and hid in a public toilet from where the cops arrested him.

Tragedy averted

In a similar incident in January 2012, driver Santosh Mane had allegedly driven a bus across Pune city for an hour and killed nine people in the process and injured 16 others apart from damaging property.

Jan '12

A drunk driver ran over nine people in Pune

