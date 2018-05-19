Compensation for 14 killed in Bengal Panchayat polls

The sources said Rs 5 lakh compensation will be given to the family of late Rajkumar Roy, a presiding officer during the May 14 polls



The West Bengal government will give compensation of Rs 2 lakh to families of each of the 14 people killed in political violence during the Panchayat polls, Secretariat sources said quoting Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

The sources said Rs 5 lakh compensation will be given to the family of late Rajkumar Roy, a presiding officer during the May 14 polls. While Roy's family has lodged a police complaint claiming he was killed and did not commit suicide, Banerjee on Thursday said the officer was run over by a train.

The government would also provide a job to Roy's widow, the sources said. The Chief Minister had on Thursday said her government would provide compensation to the families of all those who were "martyred" during the polls. The chief minister has claimed that 10 of those killed belonged to her Trinamool Congress.

