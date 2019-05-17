Complainant to appeal against clean chit to CJI
On May 6, it was disclosed that a three-judge in-house Committee of the Supreme Court gave a clean chit to CJI Gogoi in the sexual harassment allegations levelled against him by the former court staffer.
New Delhi: The former woman court staffer, who levelled allegations of sexual harassment against Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, will soon file an appeal against the clean chit given to the CJI by an in-house panel of the apex court.
“The victim will soon file an appeal against the clean chit given to CJI in the sexual harassment case by the in-house panel of the Supreme Court,” lawyer Prashant Bhushan told ANI. On May 7, the complainant had sought a copy of the report of the three-judge in-house committee that found that there was “no substance” in her allegations.
In a letter to the three judges of the committee – Justices S A Bobde, Indira Banerjee and Indu Malhotra – the woman asserted that she has a “right to the report”, the reasons for the same as well as copies of the depositions of any witnesses, any other persons or any other evidence considered by the Committee.
