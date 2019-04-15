Complaint against Mehbooba over 'seditious' tweet

national

A Jammu-based activist has filed a complaint with the Election Commission against PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti over her seditious tweet as he demanded action against her for violating model code of conduct

Mehbooba Mufti

He was referring to Mehbooba's tweet on April 8.

"Why waste time in court. Wait for BJP to scrap Article 370. It will automatically debar us from fighting elections since Indian constitution won't be applicable to J&K anymore," she had tweeted.

Activist Sukesh C Khajuria said he filed the complaint in the interest of free and fair elections and sought legal action against the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister under relevant sections of the Representation of People Act, 1951, laws of the state, Information Technology Act and Model Code of Conduct (MCC) violation.

Mehbooba is fighting the Lok Sabha polls from Anantnag constituency.

"Mehbooba, being a candidate for the Lok Sabha elections, has affirmed her oath in the Indian constitution, but her tweet is blatantly seditious, threatening unity and integrity of the country," Khajuria, who had been a part of prominent citizens advisory committee constituted by the state government, said.

"Mehbooba has willfully tried to excite disaffection towards government of India, which is prima facie an offence of sedition. She has also committed an offence of promoting enmity between the classes punishable under the Ranbir Penal Code (RPC) and laws of the state, including IT Act 2002," he said.

In his complaint, copy of which was also submitted to state Chief Electoral Officer Shailendra Kumar, the activist added that the "seditious tweet" of Mehbooba was an "incitement to violence" and "public disorder".

He had lodged a similar complaint against the PDP leader on April 12 with District Magistrate, Jammu, Ramesh Kumar.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates</p