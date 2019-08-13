Complaint against Payal Rohatgi over Instagram post

mumbai

The letter submitted against her Instagram post of July 8 includes the content of the post referring to her comment on actor Zaira Wasim's decision to quit Bollywood

Payal Rohatgi

A complaint has been submitted against actress Payal Rohatgi for allegedly posting 'malicious content' on her social media profile in a bid to promote enmity between two groups on religious grounds. The letter submitted against her Instagram post of July 8 includes the content of the post referring to her comment on actor Zaira Wasim's decision to quit Bollywood.

The six-page complaint, submitted at Oshiwara police station and Cyber Cell on July 31 by advocate Ali Kaashif Khan, alleged that the actress 'has indulged in unlawful, illegal and criminal acts willingly by maliciously spreading/promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony in the country by way of mischievously and spitefully posting derogatory and defamatory posts with an intent to outrage religious feelings of a class by insulting its religion or religious feelings/sentiments'.

In his letter, Khan has requested the senior inspector of Oshiwara police station, Kishor V Gayke to take strict action against Rohatgi and file an FIR under sections of the Indian Penal Code and of the Information Technology Act.

"An FIR is anticipated, as a lesson should be taught to such anti-secular people who are spreading hate. An example should be given to all such hate-mongering people," said the complainant.

"We have received the complaint against Rohatgi and we are in the process of finding out the truth in the complaint letter," Kishor Gayke, senior inspector of Oshiwara police station told mid-day.

"I will have to read a copy of the complaint, and only then will my lawyer respond as per law," said Rohatgi.

