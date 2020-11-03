Complaint against Poonam Pandey for shooting 'obscene' video in Goa

The women's wing of the Goa Forward party has filed a complaint with Pankaj Kumar Singh, superintendent of police (SP), Margao, South Goa, against model and actress Poonam Pandey for shooting an obscene video at Chapoli dam in Canacona.

“This video is a sort of assault on Goan Women and has tarnished the image of Goa. We are shocked, how this video was shot at the Government property and with whose permission. This needs to be investigated and culprits need to be booked,” reads the complaint.

Pandey is an actress known for films like Nasha and The Journey of Karma.

