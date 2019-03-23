Complaint filed against Arvind Kejriwal's tweet

national

The lawyer alleged that the tweet was published online to promote disharmony, enmity, hatred and ill-will among different religious groups.

Arvind Kejriwal

A Supreme Court lawyer on Saturday filed a complaint against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over a tweet posted by him recently.

In his complaint to Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik, Supreme Court advocate Alakh Alok Shrivastava alleged that Kejriwal with his tweet posted on March 20 hurt the religious sentiments of Hindu community.

"Around 10:13 pm on March 20, the accused posted a tweet from his official Twitter handle depicting a broom chasing away a 'Hindu Swastika' symbol. This is an extremely sacred symbol in Hinduism and is worshipped by many Hindus," the complaint read.

"I hereby request you to immediately register a first information report (FIR) against Kejriwal under sections 295A, 153A, 153, 504 and 505 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC)," Srivastava said in the complaint.

