Complaint filed against Bhagwant Mann over alleged discrepancies in nomination papers

national

The written complaint was filed before Sangrur District Election officer, Ghanshyam Thori by a city based-lawyer and social activist Kamal Anand against the sitting MP

Pic courtesy/Twitter/ANI

Punjab: A complaint was filed against Punjab Aam Aadmi Party chief and Sangrur Lok Sabha candidate Bhagwant Mann over alleged discrepancies in his nomination affidavit. The written complaint was filed before Sangrur District Election officer, Ghanshyam Thori by a city based-lawyer and social activist Kamal Anand against the sitting MP.

Complaint filed against Bhagwant Mann, sitting Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP and candidate from the Sangrur Lok Sabha constituency over alleged discrepancies in his nomination affidavit. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/YAy1rpWhDm — ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2019

Anand, the complainant, pointed out some alleged discrepancies in Mann's election affidavit and sought action against him. He alleged that there is a huge difference between his properties declarations for the 2017 Assembly elections and the ensuing Lok Sabha polls. Mann showed his total property worth Rs 9,34,760 when he filed nomination to contest Assembly polls in 2017 against Sukhbir Badal form Jalalabad, but it rose to Rs 16,54,755 in just two years in 2019, the complainant said.

Mann is seeking re-election from Sangrur Lok Sabha parliamentary constituency. He is up against Shiromani Akali Dal legislator and former Minister Parminder Singh Dhindsa and Congress candidate Kewal Singh Dhillon. Elections in Punjab will be held on May 19 in the last phase for all 13 seats. The counting of votes will begin on May 23.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates