Complaint filed against Narela zone school inspector for 'misappropriating' Rs 3.82 cr

A deputy director from education department of North Delhi Municipal Corporation has filed a case with the economic offences wing of Delhi police against a school inspector rank officer of Narela zone for alleged misappropriation of Rs 3.82 crore, police said Sunday.

A complaint has been filed against the inspector rank officer for allegedly withdrawing and issuing cheques to his relatives, they said. According to a complaint filed on November 8, the school inspector Rajender Chaurasia of Narela zone has misappropriated municipal fund of Rs 3.82 crore, a senior police officer said.

The complainant told the police that Chaurasia, who was authorised signatory to some official education department Narela zone, has illegally withdrawn and issued cheques to his relatives from November 2016 to March 2017, the officer said.

According to the complaint, the issued cheques were encased by the accused and his family members and the incident came to notice of audit department in its preliminary enquiry which revealed that around 3.82 crore was embezzled, the officer added. A case was registered, police said, adding the matter is being investigated.

