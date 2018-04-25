Complaint filed against UP teacher for using casteist words against Dalit student

A complaint was registered against a teacher over charges of using casteist words against a Dalit student, a police official said

A complaint was registered against a teacher over charges of using casteist words against a Dalit student, a police official said. The incident took place yesterday when the teacher allegedly used casteist words against the Class VII student and then asked her to sit in the last row, said SHO Kapil Kapervan.

"The parents of the victim, who belonged to a Balmiki community, have registered a complaint against the teacher," Kapervan said. Meanwhile, the teacher categorically denied the allegations.

