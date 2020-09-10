Complaints filed against Kangana Ranaut for creating communal disharmony, insulting Uddhav Thackeray

Two police complaints have been filed against Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut for allegedly insulting Maharahstra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and creating communal disharmony among the public at large.

One of the complaint, filed by Arun Shreekant Mishra at Dindoshi police station, accused Ranaut of defaming and creating communal disharmony among the public at large. Mishra, in his complaint, said that Ranaut made inflammatory and derogatory remarks aainst Uddhav Thackeray.

"Ranaut has compared the alleged incident happened against her with the Pundits of Kashmir and by doing this she has tried to create disharmony against a specific community which is also against the law," the complaint said.

Kangana Ranaut's office floored: BMC followed Supreme Court verdict

It said that Ranaut, on September 9, circulated a video on social media in which she used "inflammatory and derogatory words" against Uddhav Thackeray and by doing this she has "tried to diminish the character and challenged the dignity" of the Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

Another complaint, filed by advocate Nitin Mane at Vikhroli police station, also accused Ranaut of insulting Maharahstra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

This comes as Ranaut has been engaged in a bitter war of words with Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut after her remarks that she feels unsafe in Mumbai after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput and has no trust in the Mumbai Police.

The Ministry of Home Affairs had earlier approved Y-plus security to the 'Queen' actress after she received threats for comparing Mumbai with Pakistan occupied Kashmir.

The BMC had on Wednesday carried out demolition of alleged illegal alterication at Ranaut's office. The demolition was later stayed by the Bombay High Court.

Ranaut had, on September 9, hit out at Uddhav Thackeray and film director Karan Johar in a video message on Twitter. Later, she had tweeted that she will "expose" both Thackeray and "Karana Johar Gang."

