Complete lockdown imposed by Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation amid spike in Covid-19 cases

After 13 more cases were reported in Mira-Bhayandar on Sunday, the Mira Bhayandar corporation has decided to impose complete lockdown. Only medical stores will remain open while shops selling essential items, such as vegetables, groceries and milk will shut down for at least four days, till Thursday night.

Initially the number of reported corona virus cases was limited to certain areas of the corporation, but in the last two days the positive cases were reported in various other parts including shanti Nagar and Shanti park. With 13 new cases the total positive patients number reached 72 on Sunday. The decision of complete lockdown was circulated after 6 pm, after grocery and milk shops shut down at 5 pm.

In the complete lockdown imposed by MBMC from Monday to Thursday, all vegetable- fruit markets, grocery shops including D mart, Star Bazaar, Big Bazaar and other shops selling milk, bakery shops will all be closed for four days. Essential items can be home delivered between 9 am to 5 pm for which the MBMC has started a mobile app. Medical shops will be open but items other than medicine will be prohibited for sale.