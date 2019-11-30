Composer Duo Jatin-Lalit share the Indian Idol stage after 13 long years

Music Composer duo, Jatin-Lalit, the music composers of superhit chartbusters like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Yess Boss, Fanaa, etc, have reunited on stage for an episode of the ongoing reality-show Indian Idol season 11. This is a huge moment for the Hindi music industry as this unstoppable duo was seen together after 13 long years.

The episode will air on November 30, at 8 pm, only on Sony TV. When asked about the reunion on the episode by Aditya Narayana and Vishal Dadlani, Lalit Pandit said, "We came on the show to listen to our songs, have some fun and create some good memories. Though we no longer work together, we are brothers. I miss Jatin and often remember his wacky sense of humor. He's my elder brother, I respect him, and like the idea of us coming together again."

At this age where the remixes rule, is there a possibility to get some original music? They talked about the potential of changing the current scenario. Lalit Pandit is very optimistic about his music and says, "We need to take small steps and progress towards it."

