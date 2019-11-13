Composer duo Nakash Aziz and Sargam Jassu wins Best Music Composer(s) award for Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala

Singer-composer Nakash Aziz who has lit up the party numbers scenario in Bollywood over the last few years and enthralled music fans across the world with his chartbuster tracks has added another feather to his cap, this time for his composing skills with partner Sargam Jassu.

The duo won the award for the best composer(s) at the recently concluded ITA awards for their work in Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala. A source close to Nakash and Sargam adds that the award was special more so since the show revolves around music. "In Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala, music plays an integral part in the proceedings and therefore it's almost as pivotal as any of the characters. Nakash and Sargam treated the show like a film and meticulously worked towards creating music that would strike a chord with the viewers. A show on music without great music would've been a disappointment and hence Nakash and Sargam left no stone unturned to make the score as melodious as they could."

Talking about winning the award, Nakash says, "Prestigious awards like these are validation for any artist that we are doing something right and that the audiences are liking our work. It pushes us to better our previous works and make better music, which should be every musician's endeavour. I humbly thank the viewers and ITA for bestowing us with this honour." He smiles.

