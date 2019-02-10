Comrade Shield: United Cricketers thrash Karnatak SA

cricket

Representational Image

Riding on left-arm spinner Dhruva Vedak's 7-22, United Cricketers thrashed Karnatak Sporting Association by 106 runs in the opening game of the Young Comrade Shield at Cross Maidan on Saturday.

Opting to bat, Niraj Patwari (71) and Amey Lad (41) helped United Cricketers post 193 in 69.3 overs. In reply, Karnatak SA were bowled out for 87 in 23.4 overs. For the first time the tournament is being played for 90 overs as against the 70 overs per innings format.

