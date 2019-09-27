Con banega anime fan?

Obsessed with anime, manga and Japanese pop culture? Then you should 'Naruto run' straight to the Animecon that kicks off in the city today, giving all otaku a chance to dive into the world of cosplay, manga designing, anime treasure hunts and ramen.

Short of hopping on to an expensive flight to Japan, this free-of-charge event is the closest many Mumbai fans can get to experiencing the country's pop culture. Always wanted to try cosplay but not sure how to design your costume from scratch? Attend a masterclass with top cosplayers and pick their brains for suggestions. Participants will be provided with material for the class, as well as for the manga design and cosplay make-up sessions.

"The workshops are not just for amateurs, but can also help experienced cosplayers and artistes. For example, if you wanted to cosplay as a particular character, but have no idea how to go about it, you can just bring a reference image to the masterclass and our experts will guide you. Some even bring their own materials if they need help with working on it," says Nitesh Rohit, founder of Animecon, which has been taking place across India for the past decade.

For those fascinated by Godzilla and other kaiju or Japanese monsters, there's the monster origami workshop that will give pocket monsters a whole new meaning. And did we mention the ramen eating contest? Now, it may not be Ichiraku Ramen, but you can still imagine you're Naruto slurping down his favourite cup noodles.

There's an anime quiz for fans to test their knowledge and win free goodies. But one of the highlights of the event, says Rohit, is the treasure hunt. "Anime merchandise will be hidden across the mall and in the stores inside, and participants can go all out hunting for these goodies. It's a fun activity that brings everyone together, whether they are alone, with friends or with their family," he says. And the best part is, you get to keep the goodies you find!

But if running around a mall or competing in the contests is not your cup of tea, there's plenty of entertainment on offer, right from cosplay skits featuring iconic anime scenes, to dance performances and anime music. Watch the Indian manga artist duo, known as Kapi Workshop, as they draw manga live, and also interact with them. Or check out the stalls selling authentic, licensed Japanese manga at reasonable rates, so you won't have to part with an arm and leg to score that Fullmetal Alchemist volume.

On September 27 to 29, 3 pm to 8 pm

At Palladium, High Street Phoenix, Lower Parel.

Call 9819830575

