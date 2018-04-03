Con-men steal Rs 28 lakh from Nashik based jeweller's employees

When the two employees reached the bank on a two-wheeler for depositing cash, some unidentified men approached and told them that they had dropped currency notes on the ground

A gang of con-men relieved two employees of a city-based jeweller of a bag containing more than Rs 28 lakh outside a bank in Nashik on Tuesday, police said. The incident took place outside a co-operative bank in the Gangapur Road locality around 1.30 pm, said a police official.

When the two employees reached the bank on a two-wheeler for depositing cash, some unidentified men approached and told them that they had dropped currency notes on the ground. When the employee who was holding the cash bag bent down to look for notes, the con-men lifted the bag and fled from the spot. The incident was captured in CCTV cameras outside the bank, the police official said.

Police commissioner Ravindrakumar Singhal visited the spot with senior officials after the incident, he said, adding that probe was on.

