Concerted efforts can resolve the Parsi Gates issue

The new proposed location for the Parsi Gates is opposite the Kishco Cutlery store on Marine Drive. Pic/Suresh Karkera

This paper has been following a simmering controversy involving the shifting of the Parsi Gates, from their current location opposite the aquarium on Marine Drive, to further South.

We had reports on an on-site meeting and one virtual meet in the matter. Since the reclamation of Marine Drive is a necessity for the Coastal Road, it was proposed that the Gates which lead to the sea, where many from the Parsi community and others pray, be shifted further South.

The new location is down the promenade, opposite a well-known cutlery store.

While there is a lot of division within the community's apex body, the Bombay Parsi Panchayat, saying they will have to ask authorities for more time, the battleground has shifted to social media.

This too is understandable given that meeting physically is impossible amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Yet, let the moot points and matter be debated so that the community can stay on course, whatever side one is on.

What we see are rants and personal attacks which may make for some kind of diversion or gossip but they actually deviate from the subject entirely, because then it is about finger-pointing and blame games rather than the issue at hand. Instead of vicious, personal attacks, the focus should be pros and cons. Then, it can be about the roadmap for what happens next, when it comes to the Gates.

Finally, arguments and fears can be put forth with questions raised. A forum can take these to the government, after which the matter can then move forward for discussion or debate or even be at a stalemate, but at least move forward in some way.

Stick to the point and thrash out differences and doubts by keeping on track. A raging, off-the-topic tirade can only derail the entire issue.

