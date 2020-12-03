MDH's 'Spice King' Dharampal Gulati passes away, condolences galore on Twitter

Twitterati expressed grief over the demise of 'Mahashay' Dharampal Gulati, the owner of the spices brand 'MDH', who passed away on Thursday morning.

Condoling his death, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal posted on Twitter, “Dharam Pal ji was very inspiring personality… god bless his soul.” The national capital’s Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia also expressed his condolences and called the MDH owner, “India’s most inspiring entrepreneur.”

Dharm Pal ji was very inspiring personality. He dedicated his life for the society. God bless his soul. https://t.co/gORaAi3nD9 — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) December 3, 2020

In a tweet in hindi, Union Minister for Road Transort and Highways Nitin Gadkari, wrote on Twitter, “Owner of MDH spices Mahashay Dharampal Gulati made immense contribution to the business and social work sector…”

à¤¦à¥ÂÂÂà¤¶ à¤ÂÂÂà¥ÂÂÂ à¤ÂÂÂ à¤ÂÂÂà¥ÂÂÂà¤°à¤£à¥ÂÂÂ à¤®à¤¸à¤¾à¤²à¤¾ à¤ÂÂÂà¤ÂÂÂà¤ªà¤¨à¥ÂÂÂ à¤®à¤¹à¤¾à¤¶à¤¿à¤¯à¤¾ à¤¦à¥ÂÂÂ à¤¹à¤ÂÂÂà¥ÂÂÂà¤ÂÂÂà¥ÂÂÂ (MDH) à¤ÂÂÂà¥ÂÂÂ à¤®à¤¾à¤²à¤¿à¤ÂÂÂ à¤ªà¤¦à¥ÂÂÂà¤® à¤­à¥ÂÂÂà¤·à¤£ à¤®à¤¹à¤¾à¤¶à¤¯ à¤§à¤°à¥ÂÂÂà¤®à¤ªà¤¾à¤² à¤ÂÂÂà¥ÂÂÂ à¤ÂÂÂà¥ÂÂÂ à¤®à¥ÂÂÂà¤°à¥ÂÂÂ à¤­à¤¾à¤µà¤­à¥ÂÂÂà¤¨à¥ÂÂÂ à¤¶à¥ÂÂÂà¤°à¤¦à¥ÂÂÂà¤§à¤¾à¤ÂÂÂà¤ÂÂÂà¤²à¤¿à¥¤ à¤ÂÂÂà¤¦à¥ÂÂÂà¤¯à¥ÂÂÂà¤ÂÂÂ à¤ÂÂÂà¤° à¤¸à¤¾à¤®à¤¾à¤ÂÂÂà¤¿à¤ÂÂÂ à¤ÂÂÂà¥ÂÂÂà¤·à¥ÂÂÂà¤¤à¥ÂÂÂà¤° à¤®à¥ÂÂÂà¤ÂÂÂ à¤®à¤¹à¤¾à¤¶à¤¯ à¤ÂÂÂà¥ÂÂÂ à¤ÂÂÂà¤¾ à¤ÂÂÂà¤²à¥ÂÂÂà¤²à¥ÂÂÂà¤ÂÂÂà¤¨à¥ÂÂÂà¤¯ à¤¯à¥ÂÂÂà¤ÂÂÂà¤¦à¤¾à¤¨ à¤°à¤¹à¤¾ à¤¹à¥ÂÂÂà¥¤ — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) December 3, 2020

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik also remembered the ‘MDHdadaji’, and wrote, “He was a shining beacon of India’s entrepreneurial journey who turned #MDHSpices into an iconic brand. He will always be remembered for his philanthropic work.”

Deeply saddened to know the passing away of Padma Shri #DharampalGulati ji, popularly known as #MDHDadaji. He was a shining beacon of India’s entrepreneurial journey who turned #MDHSpices into an iconic brand. He will always be remembered for his philanthropic work. Om Shanti pic.twitter.com/PGq8FhyN7o — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) December 3, 2020

Apart from politicians, chef Ranveer Brar also posted on Twitter and remembered ‘The King of Spices’.

“Yet another icon passes away into the grim folds of 2020,” he posted.

According to MDH Masala's official website, Gulati used to donate 90 per cent of his salary to charity. A trust run by MDH runs several hospitals and schools in Delhi.

For his work, he was awarded the Padma Bhushan, third highest civilian award in India in 2019.

(with inputs from agencies)

