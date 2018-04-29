Condolences pour in for British toddler Alfie Evans

"Our baby boy grew his wings tonight at 2:30 am. We are heart broken. Thank you everyone for all your support," his mother, Kate James, posted on the "Alfies Army Official" Facebook page



Condolences poured in for the terminally ill 23-month-old British toddler Alfie Evans, who died nearly a week after his life support was withdrawn. US State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert tweeted her support for the Evans family. 'Our hearts and prayers are with brave #Alfie Evans, his family and friends,' Nauert tweeted.

Evans had a degenerative brain condition that was incurable according to the doctors, reported CNN. "My gladiator lay down his shield and gained his wings at 02:30. absolutely heartbroken. I LOVE YOU MY GUY," his father, Thomas Evans, wrote on the "Save Alfie Evans" Facebook page.

"Our baby boy grew his wings tonight at 2:30 am. We are heart broken. Thank you everyone for all your support," his mother, Kate James, posted on the "Alfies Army Official" Facebook page, according to the reports.

'Waking up to the news that 23-month-old old Alfie Evans has passed away is desperately sad. I can't begin to imagine what his family are going through. Thoughts are with them right now,' a user tweeted.

Pope Francis took to Twitter and wrote,"I am deeply moved by the death of little Alfie. Today I pray especially for his parents, as God the Father receives him in his tender embrace.' Pope Francis has been following Alfie with particular attention. He met with Thomas Evans, Alfie's father, on the 18th of April, and made several appeals on his behalf.

The toddler was at the centre of the heart of a high-profile legal battle over if his life support system should be continued. Alfie's parents lost all legal challenges to a court ruling permitting the hospital to withdraw ventilation.

On Monday, the boy's life support was withdrawn after being in a semi-vegetative state for over a year against his parent's wishes. The parent's fight to get medical care for their child attracted world-wide attention.

