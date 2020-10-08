Mumbai: 'Conduct drone survey in Aarey to stop encroachment' says green activist

City-based green activist Stalin D has written a letter to Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray requesting a drone and ground survey of all the areas inside Aarey.

"During the lockdown, many slums have sprouted in Aarey and SGNP. If Aarey needs to be protected, the immediate step would be to ensure that no new structures crop up. Please order a video survey of the entire landscape," he said.

In the letter, he has stated that some vested interests have started holding meetings to instigate the tribals to oppose the declaration of a reserve forest in Aarey.

"We have reliable information that fresh hutments will be made and tribals will be dispersed into areas which have no tribal footprint as of today. This will be done to seek compensation or alternate land/accommodation as offered if any by the government. We request you to immediately do a drone and ground video shooting of all the areas inside Aarey," the letter reads.

"At many places inside Aarey, the land is being cornered by vested interests by placing idols and photos of Gods to enable the construction of temples," the letter further states.

Stalin's NGO Vanashakti has also alleged that some cattle farm owners are discharging animal waste into the Mithi River. "We seek your intervention to prevent the discharge of animal waste into the Mithi River. The need is for the wastewater to be diverted to treatment plants from where it can be sent to various agricultural areas inside Aarey. Small treatment plants need to be set up at multiple locations. The waste can also be used to generate Biogas which can be used at various hamlets inside Aarey," it reads.

Another point Stalin highlighted was of the bad condition of public gardens in Aarey.

"The picnic point garden is filthy, unclean and lacks good toilets or water facility. The Chota Kashmir garden which was the preferred choice for film shootings is depreciating fast. The Tukaram Garden has been closed for months now. Please take steps to revive the tourism potential of Aarey," he has stated in the letter.

