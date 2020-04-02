Confession of an Insomniac: Ira Khan shares some 'bored' selfies amid quarantine

Different Bollywood celebrities have found different ways to spend time at home due to the quarantine, isolation, and social-distancing or whatever name you want to give it. Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan is clearly bored and sharing some 'bored' selfies on her Instagram account.

She shared three posts and all of them had the same caption- Confession of an Insomniac. She also used hashtags- Why Don't I Just Sleep, Bored, Selfies, Sleep Cycle, and of course, quarantine.

Take a look right here:

Well, it seems she's really wanting to get rid of this quarantine but unfortunately will have to wait till April 14 to get out of her home! She's all set to star in a show with Vijay Varma and Gulshan Devaiah as far as her work commitment is concerned.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates