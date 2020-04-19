Confirmed: Mahesh Babu to play lead in SS Rajamouli's next directorial

After delivering a stellar performance in Sarileru Neekevvaru and owning 2020, superstar Mahesh Babu's next project has been confirmed! The actor's next project will be with none other than Baahubali and RRR director S.S Rajamouli.

Over the last couple of months, a lot of news has been surfacing about a possible collaboration between Mahesh Babu and Rajamouli. Putting the rumours to rest, in a recent interview Rajamouli confirmed the news and shared, "There are no rumours. The fact is that I will direct Mahesh Babu and it will be produced by KL Narayana. This will be my next after RRR."

The untitled movie will officially be announced next year and hit the floors in 2022. Needless to say, it will certainly be a treat for everyone to see the biggest Telugu actor and the biggest Telugu director come together for this project.

Superstar Mahesh Babu has a fandom like no other not just in the south circuit but Pan India and the box office collections for all his movies are proof of the same. The actor's last release Sarileru Neekevvaru was a super hit box office and collected over 200 crores during its theatrical run. The movie also marked the third consecutive movie for the actor to enter the 100 crore club.

