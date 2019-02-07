Confirmed! Television couple Ridhi Dogra and Raqesh Bapat call off their marriage

television

Television couple Ridhi Dogra and Raqesh Bapat have decided to end their seven years of marriage

Raqesh Bapat and Ridhi Dogra. Picture Courtesy: iridhidogra.

Television actors - Ridhi Dogra and Raqesh Bapat were happily married for seven years until a few reports started floating on social media hinting towards trouble in their paradise. After seeing those reports, Ridhi Dogra issued a statement confirming that they have ended their seven years of marriage and are living separately. She also requested everyone to not intervene and assume and blow the matter out of proportion.

In the statement released, Ridhi Dogra maintains: "Yes, we are living separately. This decision has been taken with mutual respect and care for each other and our families. We are two best friends who may not be a couple anymore. But our friendship will continue as it always has, through thick and thin. Appreciate if no further speculation is made and heartfelt gratitude to everyone for all the love you have always given us."

Raqesh Bapat also confirmed the news and speaking about it told timesofindia.com, "Yes, Ridhi and I have decided to separate. There is nothing bad and it's, in fact, a positive one. We are in a good space even now and will be the same forever. We are great friends and will continue to be the same always. We married as two best friends marrying each other and the special bond will always be there. Our friendship will always be there."

Adding further, he said, "Sometimes there is no reason as such. Over a period of seven years, you get to know how someone fits in your life. So, there is no specific reason that I can point out to. The vibes sometimes just don't work. We still love each other, it's just that the definition of love, in our case has changed now."

The report states that there were some issues between Ridhi and Raqesh and those in the know tried to intervene and sort out things but everything went in vain.

Raqesh Bapat and Ridhi Dogra met on the sets of Maryada: Lekin Kab Tak? (2010) and love blossomed between the two.

Also Read: Exclusive: Deepshikha Nagpal on divorce: Always stood by my husband, don't know the reason

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

The article has been sourced from third-party source and Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. All information provided on this article is for informational purposes only