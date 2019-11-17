Conflict against Sourav Ganguly rendered 'infructuous'

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly's decision to step down as the president of Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) has saved him from coming under the conflict of interest ambit.

Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association's life member Sanjeev Gupta, who in his complaint on October 4, had stated that Ganguly holds two posts. His first post was of 'administrator/office-bearer' as per BCCI rule 38(4)(m) and his second post as 'office-bearer of a member association' as per rule 1(A)(a) and Rule 38(4)(f).

Ganguly was re-elected as president of Cricket Association of Bengal in September and was also nominated by the association to represent CAB at the BCCI AGM on October 23.

Ganguly, who was elected unopposed as BCCI president on October 23 AGM, stepped down as the CAB chief and the same was communicated to the ethics officer on November 5. "In my view, in the light of the afore noted development, the issue of whether there is any conflict of interest on the part of Ganguly does not survive for the consideration of the ethics officer. Resultantly, the present complaint is rendered infructuous and is disposed of, as such," Justice Jain said in his order.

