Confronted over extra marital affair, man strangles with to death

A 29-year-old woman was strangled by her husband after she confronted him over his alleged extra marital affair in Delhi's Paharganj. The woman was found in an unconscious state on Thursday morning with ligature marks on her neck. When she was rushed to the hospital she was declared brought dead.

Suspicion fell on the husband as the children of the deceased were with their grandparents and the husband was missing post-midnight.

A photo of the deceased's husband was taken from their house and the police began to trace the suspect.

The accused Sunny, an e-rickshaw driver, tried to flee in his vehicle. The police team started stopping e-rickshaw drivers in the vicinity and tried to identify the suspect through his photograph.

Meanwhile, a policeman saw a person who turned around his e-rickshaw and tried to escape from the spot where the team was checking the vehicles but the police team apprehended the suspect.

"During interrogation, the suspect confessed to having strangulated his wife with her chunni after having a heated altercation over the issue of his extra marital relation," said Sanjay Bhatia, DCP Central Delhi.

