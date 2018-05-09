Confusion! Now, Virat Kohli named for Ireland T20Is despite Surrey commitments

India are set to play two T20's against Ireland in Dublin's Malahide on June 27 and 29 while Kohli is scheduled to play his last county match for Surrey against Yorkshire at Scarborough from June 25 to 28



Virat Kohli

The national selection committee's decision to name India skipper Virat Kohli for the two-match T20 series against Ireland has created confusion as it's clashing with his county commitments for Surrey.

India are set to play two T20's against Ireland in Dublin's Malahide on June 27 and 29 while Kohli is scheduled to play his last county match for Surrey against Yorkshire at Scarborough from June 25 to 28. According to an announcement made by the county: "India captain Virat Kohli will play for Surrey during the entire month of June."

When chairman of selectors MSK Prasad was contacted by PTI for a clarification whether it was a clerical error, he said: "Kindly talk to the BCCI secretary on this issue." When BCCI acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary was asked, he replied: "Be rest assured, everything is fine." However, there has been no clarity as to what will be Kohli's choice as he gets to play only three four-day matches during his stint.

